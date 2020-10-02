Employee Reward,
Benefits & Wellbeing
Holiday hoarders | Reason why staff aren't taking annual leave in 2020

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Reason why staff aren't taking annual leave in 2020

In a normal year, most employees will look forward to taking some time off work to enjoy a well-earned break. However, since coronavirus gripped the nation, the chance to get away from it all has dwindled, as quarantine measures and lockdown restrictions have prevented people from heading away on holiday. Due to this, many employees have been reluctant to use up their annual leave allowance, saving it for a time when they will be able to make the most of the time off. This has led to growing concerns of burnout for employers, as staff choose not to take time out away from their jobs. In fact, data from e-Days which surveyed 50,000 of its users has found that 37% of UK workers have 14 or more days of holiday to take before the end of the year. According to the absence intelligence firm, a...

