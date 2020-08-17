Be the first to comment.

About Natalie Harvey - Learning Consultant & Coach (ICF, FLPI, MCIPD)
Working in the construction industry for the last 20 years, operating at a senior level in Human Resources and Learning and Development, latterly for Saint-Gobain in Paris (one of the world’s top 100 innovative businesses and a global Top Employer), Natalie has considerable experience of developing people and leadership capability.
Now she has her own business, CoDevelopYou, encouraging individuals to discover themselves, develop their behaviours and leverage their strengths; and with leadership teams to develop their capability and positively impact organisation, team and individual performance and development.