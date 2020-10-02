Employee Reward,
Benefits & Wellbeing
All sessions
available now
Watch on Demand

Amazing ASOS application | 3 CVs that showcase best jobseeker tactics

  • News
  • 3 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
3 CVs that showcase best jobseeker tactics

When job candidates are applying for a new role, they are often encouraged to think outside the box to make themselves stand out from competitors.

Particularly at a time when the jobs market is competitive due to the coronavirus crisis – June data from CV-Library found that there were 106% more applicants battling it out for each job than there was one year ago – it is crucial that candidates up their employment game.

Access all our great content with a FREE myGrapevine account

Already have an account?
  • Personalise your topic feed
  • Free access to premium content
  • One-click registration for webinars and downloads
  • Save your favourites
  • Exclusive offers
Create Account
Just continue reading for now
Don't have an account?

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Create Account

Sign up to continue reading FREE content

For news, offers & events, direct to your inbox enter your details below.

Already registered?
I would also like to receive news, offers and events from:
Register

* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.

If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.

Read more about why you need to register.

We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!

However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.

Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.

Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.

Related Content

How to pen a good job description
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Talent attraction | How to pen a good job description

Feature
4 mins read
Post-COVID-19 recruiting trends: what do CHROs predict?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Recruitment | Post-COVID-19 recruiting trends: what do CHROs predict?

Insight
6 mins read
UK job applications rose by 32% in June
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Employment | UK job applications rose by 32% in June

News
3 mins read
Are you too casual for Zoom interviews?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | Are you too casual for Zoom interviews?

Podcast
12 mins
© 1979-2020 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence