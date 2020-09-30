Employee Reward,
Benefits & Wellbeing
All sessions
available now
Watch on Demand

Bath & loo | The strangest places Brits claim to be working at home

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
The strangest places Brits claim to be working at home

With UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently telling Brits to ‘work from home if you can’, many people will go back to their makeshift offices while others will continue to work from home as they have been since the pandemic hit.

New research has revealed that some workers are combining professional tasks with everyday activities around the house – and this means that some have been working from the strangest of places.

Access all our great content with a FREE myGrapevine account

Already have an account?
  • Personalise your topic feed
  • Free access to premium content
  • One-click registration for webinars and downloads
  • Save your favourites
  • Exclusive offers
Create Account
Just continue reading for now
Don't have an account?

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Create Account

Sign up to continue reading FREE content

For news, offers & events, direct to your inbox enter your details below.

Already registered?
I would also like to receive news, offers and events from:
Register

* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.

If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.

Read more about why you need to register.

We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!

However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.

Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.

Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.

Related Content

How P&G has gone about LGBT+ inclusion
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

D&I | How P&G has gone about LGBT+ inclusion

Feature
5 mins read
How performance management boosts productivity?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Leadership | How performance management boosts productivity?

Insight
5 mins read
Do you need employee location tracking?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Remote working | Do you need employee location tracking?

Magazine
4 mins read
Employee claims she was fired after 'noisy kids' interrupted work calls
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

WFH | Employee claims she was fired after 'noisy kids' interrupted work calls

News
5 mins read
© 1979-2020 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence