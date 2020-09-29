Employee Reward,
Hiring up 17% week-on-week despite economic uncertainty

Hiring up 17% week-on-week despite economic uncertainty

Whilst coronavirus cases within the UK continue to rise, according to data released by the ONS, and Government advice has once again shifted to remote working ‘wherever possible’, the jobs market continues to remain robust, according to the latest findings from Broadbean Technology.

Job vacancies increased 17% in the week ending September 20, 2020, with the number of roles advertised up 34% when compared to the last week of August.

