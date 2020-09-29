Have you got the right recruitment technology?

Feedback from clients and industry insight is showing an increased focus on driving efficiency and effectiveness across recruitment.

Our pioneering technology is supporting organisations achieve exceptional results. But how do you know if you have the right technology and are automating the right parts to maximise results?

If selected and utilised in the correct way, technology can transform the recruitment experience for both candidates and organisations. Whether it is an ATS that underpins your whole process to new and innovative technologies such as Virtual Assessment Centres these can all help drive huge efficiencies.

Clients who have successfully implemented these technologies have reported happier candidates, fewer reneges and significant savings from a resource and budget perspective. It is important to highlight here however, that the use of technology needs to be balanced and human interaction is still critical to the success of a robust recruitment process.

When you are looking at your technology, the following are criteria should be considered for evaluating its suitability:

Are you automating the right things? E.g. Technology is best at tasks that require linear thinking, people are best at tasks that involve holistic thinking. Technology is best at efficient completion of repetitive/commoditised tasks, people are best at tasks that require creativity or relationship building. Is it the minimum effective intervention? Are there better ways to simplify and speed up? Does it support candidate self-service and on-demand access? One of the best ways to improve candidate experience and increase process efficiency is to put candidates in control of their journey. Is it Future-Proof? Ideally, any technology you introduce will be modular and easy to upgrade. It should be an enabler, not a feature: whilst it’s always tempting to jump on the latest technology bandwagon to gain some short term differentiation, the pace of technology evolution is so rapid that what differentiates for good reasons today, will differentiate for the wrong reasons tomorrow.

Ensuring your EVP is your point of differentiation, but using technology to bring that EVP to life, means you can maintain your competitive advantage whilst upgrading technology unnoticed in the background.

