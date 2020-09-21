Employee Reward,
23rd September 2020
The highest-rated UK CEOs during the COVID-19 crisis

The highest-rated UK CEOs during the COVID-19 crisis

New research from Glassdoor has revealed the top UK leaders during the coronavirus crisis.

Sage’s CEO Steve Hare took the top spot with a leadership score of 95%, with Abcam’s Alan Hirzel (94%) and Rendall and Rittner’s Duncan Rendall (94%) also highly commended for their leadership skills during the pandemic.

