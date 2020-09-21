

We are so pleased to announce that HR Grapevine has been awarded HR and Benefits Publication of the Year at the 2020 Willis Towers Watson Media Awards.

HR Grapevine beat off some tough competition and was “deemed to hit the nail on the head” with an independent panel of judges commenting on “the refreshing and original nature of the content” as well as “the usability of its website in particular”.

It was also noted how well HR Grapevine had managed to engage the readership, highlighting the tireless work of our editorial and design & tech teams.

It comes as a great point of affirmation, winning this award, given the large amount of time spent in developing and improving the content we deliver, retaining a varied HR audience and driving forward our latest editorial project, myGrapevine. myGrapevine is our ambitious personal content hub, bringing together the best content available right across the Executive Grapevine brands in a personalised feed with exclusive daily content.

Alongside this accolade, Daniel Cave, Head of Content at Executive Grapevine Digital Media, was named HR Journalist of the Year.

