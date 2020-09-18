Working from home long term: good or bad?

For many employees, working from home has become the norm during the coronavirus pandemic. But is this good or bad in the long run?

In this week’s episode of the podcast, Sophie Parrott, Online Editor at HR Grapevine sits down with Jade Burke, Editor of myGrapevine to discuss long-term homeworking. The pair discuss the recent headlines regarding Netflix’s CEO who previously told The Wall Street Journal that he didn’t see any benefits to working from home.

In addition, the pair share key insights from the Head of Learning and a People Transformation Lead at Royal Mail who urges employers to see the benefits of remote working.



