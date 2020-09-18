Employee Reward,
Benefits & Wellbeing
Wednesday
23rd September 2020
FREE to Register
Season 5

NEW PODCAST | Working from home long term: good or bad?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Working from home long term: good or bad?

For many employees, working from home has become the norm during the coronavirus pandemic. But is this good or bad in the long run?

In this week’s episode of the podcast, Sophie Parrott, Online Editor at HR Grapevine sits down with Jade Burke, Editor of myGrapevine to discuss long-term homeworking. The pair discuss the recent headlines regarding Netflix’s CEO who previously told The Wall Street Journal that he didn’t see any benefits to working from home.

In addition, the pair share key insights from the Head of Learning and a People Transformation Lead at Royal Mail who urges employers to see the benefits of remote working.

HR Grapevine is bringing together leading HR practitioners and experts to discuss benefit and wellbeing, from strategy development to the latest best practice. Join us at HR Grapevine VIRTUAL: Employee Reward, Benefits & Wellbeing on 23rd September to learn new and innovative ways to reward and nurture the health of your people in times of unprecedented social and economic disruption.

Register for free

How HR can prevent burnout in the function

Up Next:

PODCAST | How HR can prevent burnout in the function

You might also like

What does this change mean for the workplace?
'Rule of six' | What does this change mean for the workplace?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Work anxiety rockets 4,000% in lockdown
Mental health | Work anxiety rockets 4,000% in lockdown
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How will work perks change post-COVID?
PODCAST | How will work perks change post-COVID?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Be the first to comment.

Related Content

What does HR need to know when bringing staff back?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Flexible furlough' | What does HR need to know when bringing staff back?

Feature
4 mins read
'Reluctant returners': Managing absence post-lockdown
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Return to work | 'Reluctant returners': Managing absence post-lockdown

Insight
3 mins read
Keeping a strong culture when working remote
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Star Interview | Keeping a strong culture when working remote

Magazine
9 mins read
Are your workers suffering from 'FOMU'?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Return-to-work | Are your workers suffering from 'FOMU'?

News
3 mins read
© 1979-2020 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence