Early Career and Future Talent teams in most organisations are facing some very big challenges. With a strong focus on doing more with less, transition to virtual recruitment and fluctuations in team resource, managing the upcoming campus season is likely to throw up a few curve balls.

By working with an established and experienced partner such as Amberjack, recruitment process outsourcing can offer high quality, flexible and results driven support. Delivering across all or individual parts of the recruitment process we enable organisations to manage through uncertain times with confidence.

Based on our years of experience and feedback from our clients we believe that there are some key, standout benefits to outsourcing your Future Talent Recruitment.

Agility

At Amberjack, we call our way of working ability with agility – and our RPO service offering demonstrates this across every solution we deliver. Whether your organisation is looking to outsource the entire process, or more simply needs more support with assessing increased numbers of video interviews – an RPO partner can offer flexible and scalable services adapted to suit your specific requirements. We have experts who can advise on attraction strategy, assessment methodologies, offer management and on-boarding approaches which is all supported by our pioneering technology, allowing us to implement any solution at pace.

Efficiency

From the start we can help you accurately measure the efficiency of your recruitment process and identify ways to improve. Time, cost and quality are just some of the key metrics used to measure success. As we start to experience the effects of the next economic downturn there will be huge pressure on teams to deal with sharp increases in applications with potentially less team resource. Delays in processing applications can lead to significant increases in time-to-hire and high-quality candidates may get snapped up by the competition. This in turn can lead to wasted time, money, resource and have a significant impact on Employer Brand. Our RPO model puts in place robust and seamless processes to mitigate delays, drive efficiencies, and secure the best candidates in the quickest possible time.

Quality

Delivering consistently high-quality candidates is the focus for all RPO providers. To do this we work closely with our clients to define your exact needs before putting them into action and we work as an extension to your team. Providing an outstanding recruitment experience, candidates are guided through every step of the journey by teams of assessment experts who are trained to identify the future talent potential you need. This means that from the outset candidates remain engaged, motivated and positive about your organisation. A quality candidate is far more than education and experience and our ground-breaking digital assessment tools will also support to help you identify high potential candidates who can drive the future success of your business. In addition to creating a best in class process, clients benefit from our robust Quality Assurance programme which has been designed to provide an unbiased evaluation of systems and processes and ensure they are compliant with industry standards.

Technology

Access to proprietary technology can offer huge benefits when working with an RPO provider. Not only can their in-house platforms provide a better experience for candidates the bespoke design allows you to capture data throughout the whole process and across multiple cohorts. This allows for both real time reporting to closely monitor performance and overtime, deeper insights to enable benchmarking against competitors, informed consulting with your internal stakeholders and more strategic decision making. We have been pioneers in recognising the potential of technology to make future talent recruitment programmes more effective and efficient and we are proud to have a suite of innovative products that support our clients to deliver exceptional recruitment solutions and achieve outstanding results.

At Amberjack we treat every client like they are our only client. We’ve spent the last 15 years fine tuning recruitment solutions for future talent and volume hires and successfully managed over 450 complex volume recruitment campaigns for some of the world’s leading organisations. For more information on our RPO services click here or the button below.

Find out more