Related Content

Wednesday
23rd September 2020
Work anxiety rockets 4,000% in lockdown

Work anxiety rockets 4,000% in lockdown

This week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that further measures were needed to stem the resurgence of coronavirus within the UK. The news came as cases rose to levels seen only in early summer, evidencing that at least for the foreseeable future, COVID-19 continues to be an ongoing issue for HR. 

A key concern, along with ensuring that those returning to workplaces are safe, has been to manage the mental wellbeing of employees. However, a new study from Mitrefinch found that professional anxiety rose by 4,000% among Brits throughout the early stages of lockdown.

The study, which was compiled to align with World Mental Health Day, analysed Google search data over the course of March to June, when workers were reportedly most concerned about the shifting Government guidelines for professionals.

Can HR use it for better wellbeing?
Mindfulness | Can HR use it for better wellbeing?

Managing employee absence in the new normal
Remote working | Managing employee absence in the new normal

What HR should know about returning staff to work
Return to Work | What HR should know about returning staff to work

Why workplace wellbeing is the biggest challenge in the new normal of work
Employee experience | Why workplace wellbeing is the biggest challenge in the new normal of work

