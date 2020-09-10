Employee Reward,
Benefits & Wellbeing
Wednesday
23rd September 2020
FREE to Register

'Complacent' | Lord Alan Sugar another boss slamming work from home

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Lord Alan Sugar another boss slamming work from home

Lord Sugar is another big name slamming working from home.

He has accused people who work from home of becoming ‘complacent’ as he encouraged workers to return to offices.

Access all our great content with a FREE myGrapevine account

Already have an account?
  • Personalise your topic feed
  • Free access to premium content
  • One-click registration for webinars and downloads
  • Save your favourites
  • Exclusive offers
Create Account
Just continue reading for now
Don't have an account?

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Create Account

Sign up to continue reading FREE content

For news, offers & events, direct to your inbox enter your details below.

Already registered?
I would also like to receive news, offers and events from:
Register

* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.

If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.

Read more about why you need to register.

We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!

However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.

Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.

Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.

Related Content

You've been made redundant - what are your options?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

COVID-19 | You've been made redundant - what are your options?

Feature
5 mins read
How fit is your team when it comes to virtual selling?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Health Check | How fit is your team when it comes to virtual selling?

Insight
3 mins read
What HR should know about returning staff to work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Return to Work | What HR should know about returning staff to work

Long Read
11 mins read
A brand new Mondi
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Cover Feature | A brand new Mondi

Magazine
11 mins read
© 1979-2020 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence