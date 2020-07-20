UK jobs | Vacancies plummeted by more than 60% in Q2

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Vacancies plummeted by more than 60% in Q2

The unprecedented devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the UK workforce are yet to be fully realised; recent ONS data discovered that over 600,000 people lost their jobs within the lockdown, whilst each day different companies announce redundancies and downsizing as they struggle to regain normality.

This week, Marks & Spencer is expected to reveal its latest spate of job cuts, after revealing that it plans to ‘restructure’ its workforce. It joins the likes of John Lewis & Partners, Boots and Debenhams in culling roles.

Access all our great content with a FREE myGrapevine account

Already have an account?
  • Personalise your topic feed
  • Free access to premium content
  • One-click registration for webinars and downloads
  • Save your favourites
  • Exclusive offers
Create Account
Just continue reading for now
Don't have an account?

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Create Account

Sign up to continue reading FREE content

For news, offers & events, direct to your inbox enter your details below.

Already registered?
I would also like to receive news, offers and events from:
Register

* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.

If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.

Read more about why you need to register.

We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!

However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.

Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.

Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.

Related Content

Best practice for virtual job interviews
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Hiring | Best practice for virtual job interviews

Feature
4 mins read
After Covid-19: Anticipate the skills gap with skills mapping
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Resourcing | After Covid-19: Anticipate the skills gap with skills mapping

Insight
5 mins read
The most searched for jobs during lockdown
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

REVEALED | The most searched for jobs during lockdown

News
4 mins read
Should HR use gendered language in job adverts?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | Should HR use gendered language in job adverts?

Podcast
10 mins
© 1979-2020 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence