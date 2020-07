Recent Gartner HR research found that 86% of organisations have conducted virtual interviews during the pandemic to secure new talent.

In this week’s podcast, Sophie Parrott, Online Editor at HR Grapevine, sits down with Kieran Howells, Deputy Editor at Executive Grapevine Digital Media, to discuss candidate attire in virtual interviews. The pair speak to a Fellow from the London School of Economics’ Department of Management, as well as the Founder of a global video interviewing platform.