COVID-19 sparks fears of mass redundancies

Throughout the current crisis, employers have made the hard decision to cull the number of staff they have due to falling profits and a lack of consumer activity. Now it seems that hundreds of royal staff are set to face the chop this month as the Queen’s finances continue to feel the damaging impact of the coronavirus pandemic, reports the Daily Mail. Due to the increasing lack of money the Royal Family is bringing in for tourism this year, up to 250 employees could lose their jobs. While some royal sites are due to open during the summer months following the easing of lockdown in the UK, the number of 2020 visitors is set to be lower this year compared to previous ones as a result of concerns over safety. Reports allege that between 175 and 250 royal staff will initially be offered...
Access all our great content with a FREE myGrapevine account
- Personalise your topic feed
- Free access to premium content
- One-click registration for webinars and downloads
- Save your favourites
- Exclusive offers
Welcome Back
* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.
If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.
We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!
However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.
Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.
Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.