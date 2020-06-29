REVEALED | Which areas in the UK used furlough most?

Which areas in the UK used furlough most?

New analysis has revealed a list of the top and bottom constituencies by use of the UK Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) during the pandemic.

Areas* with the highest up-take of the furlough scheme include Brent Central, where 45.4% of employees are furloughed, closely followed by Ealing Southall (39.4%), Feltham and Heston (37.8%) and Westmorland and Lonsdale (35.6%).

