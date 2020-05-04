HR Technology
1st & 2nd July
REVEALED | Proposed rules to end workplace lockdown

Proposed rules to end workplace lockdown

A Financial Times article has pointed towards some of the proposed workplace rules that may come into play under Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to ease lockdown restrictions in the coming weeks.

This, according to the article, includes the restriction of workplace lift usage to half capacity, continued closure of staff canteens and reduced hotdesking in a bid to keep workers separated from one another.

