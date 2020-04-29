'Zoom-bombed' | Salary cuts call eavesdropped on by rival company

Staff at national news outlet The Independent were on a ‘confidential and sensitive video’ Zoom call to learn about salary cuts and furloughs when it was ‘zoom-bombed’ by an employee from a rival media organisation.

The reporter, Mark Di Stefano of The Financial Times, who is currently suspended by his employers, appeared on The Independent’s 100-person call for 16 seconds before leaving.

