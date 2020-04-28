COVID-19 | Digital learning has 'exponentially' spiked

Digital learning has 'exponentially' spiked

Being forced to work from home has encouraged employees to find new things to occupy themselves with, and it seems now more than ever that those individuals are interested in embracing virtual learning.

In fact, searches for ‘online courses’ have seen a 192% increase on Google between the month of February and March 2020. Elsewhere, in the UK time spent viewing LinkedIn Learning content increased by 73% alone in March, with more than 1.2million hours of learning content being consumed in a single week.

