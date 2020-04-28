Digital learning has 'exponentially' spiked

Being forced to work from home has encouraged employees to find new things to occupy themselves with, and it seems now more than ever that those individuals are interested in embracing virtual learning.
In fact, searches for ‘online courses’ have seen a 192% increase on Google between the month of February and March 2020. Elsewhere, in the UK time spent viewing LinkedIn Learning content increased by 73% alone in March, with more than 1.2million hours of learning content being consumed in a single week.
Access all our great content with a FREE myGrapevine account
- Personalise your topic feed
- Free access to premium content
- One-click registration for webinars and downloads
- Save your favourites
- Exclusive offers
* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.
If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.
We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!
However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.
Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.
Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.