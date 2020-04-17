Wellbeing | CEO gives 10,000 staff his personal number

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
CEO gives 10,000 staff his personal number

The CEO of games giant Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick, confirmed that he has handed out his personal phone number to the firm’s 10,000 employees.

In a recent appearance on US news network CNBC, Kotick said he had encouraged struggling employees to reach out to him directly with any concerns or questions that they might have.

Access all our great content with a FREE myGrapevine account

  • Personalise your topic feed
  • Free access to premium content
  • One-click registration for webinars and downloads
  • Save your favourites
  • Exclusive offers
Create Account
Just continue reading for now
Create Account

Sign up to continue reading FREE content

For news, offers & events, direct to your inbox enter your details below.

Already registered?
I would also like to receive news, offers and events from:
Register

* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.

If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.

Read more about why you need to register.

We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!

However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.

Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.

Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.

Related Content

Metro Bank's HR chief reveals what makes a great HR leader
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Traits | Metro Bank's HR chief reveals what makes a great HR leader

Feature
4 mins read
The New Performance Review: Coaching Your Managers to Coach Their Employees
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Leadership | The New Performance Review: Coaching Your Managers to Coach Their Employees

Insight
3 mins read
Managing and developing people to be their best
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Coaching | Managing and developing people to be their best

Magazine
9 mins read
Google spills top secrets on becoming a good boss
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Leadership | Google spills top secrets on becoming a good boss

News
3 mins read
HR on the Grapevine: Romantic relationships at work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | HR on the Grapevine: Romantic relationships at work

Podcast
2 mins read
© 1979-2020 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence