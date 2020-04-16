Productivity | Are virtual meetings a waste of time?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Are virtual meetings a waste of time?

Following instructions from the UK PM that proffesionals should work from home where possible following the current coronavirus crisis, workers have had to get used to the new normal of operating on a remote basis.

This includes taking part in regular conference calls held on platforms such as Zoom, chatting with colleagues over messaging services like Microsoft Teams or Slack and setting up a work desk within homes in order to carry out the same work duties.

Access all our great content with a FREE myGrapevine account

  • Personalise your topic feed
  • Free access to premium content
  • One-click registration for webinars and downloads
  • Save your favourites
  • Exclusive offers
Create Account
Already have an account?
Continue reading on myGrapevine
Create Account

Sign up to continue reading FREE content

For news, offers & events, direct to your inbox enter your details below.

Already registered?
I would also like to receive news, offers and events from:
Register

* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.

If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.

Read more about why you need to register.

We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!

However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.

Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.

Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.

Related Content

HR's guide to workplace ghosting
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Communication | HR's guide to workplace ghosting

Feature
4 mins read
Performance and engagement: Why the workplace is evolving
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Future of work | Performance and engagement: Why the workplace is evolving

Insight
5 mins read
Are we heading into an engagement crisis?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Engagement | Are we heading into an engagement crisis?

Magazine
4 mins read
HR ranked 2nd most productive profession
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Engagement | HR ranked 2nd most productive profession

News
2 mins read
HR on the Grapevine: Flexible working & burnout
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | HR on the Grapevine: Flexible working & burnout

Podcast
1 mins read
© 1979-2020 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence