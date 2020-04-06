How can you deal with employees who spill company secrets?

When it comes to the workplace, employees can ‘make or break’ a business in regard to the information that they know and hold. This may be why companies such as KFC and Coca-Cola have notoriously been known to keep their famous recipes close to their chests. In fact, KFC’s 11 herbs and spices are allegedly only known by two people in the world and they are not allowed on the same plane at any time together. Some may say that is extreme, but this demonstrates just...
Access all our great content with a FREE myGrapevine account
- Personalise your topic feed
- Free access to premium content
- One-click registration for webinars and downloads
- Save your favourites
- Exclusive offers
* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.
If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.
We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!
However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.
Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.
Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.