CEO pledges job security for 60,000 staff

While some businesses have had to lay off staff due to financial uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak, one boss has reassured his employees that their jobs are in fact safe.

Morgan Stanley CEO, James Gorman, informed his staff that despite the economic uncertainty due to coronavirus, their jobs will be secure this year, reported CNBC.

