Over ONE THOUSAND remote jobs listed in public doc

More than one thousand remote jobs from various global companies have been listed in an open-sourced spreadsheet, sought to help people find remote work opportunities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spreadsheet – which was introduced in February 2020 and has 1,575 jobs at more than 100 companies – has a plethora of information for jobseekers including the company and job position, the date the advert was posted, location, salary, sector labels and an external link to the job advert.

