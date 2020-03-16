9 in 10 employers didn't have pandemic policies

Fewer than ten per cent of employers had HR or workplace policies in place covering a disease pandemic prior to the coronavirus outbreak, according to new research from law firm Lewis Silkin.
Yet, as the outbreak has quickly spread – and the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently confirmed the status of the virus as a ‘pandemic’ – almost 80% of businesses now have a policy in place, or at least have plans to implement policies, that respond to the outbreak.
