Remote working | Employees reveal NOVEL working from home set-ups

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Employees reveal NOVEL working from home set-ups

As coronavirus continues to grip the world and dominate news headlines, employers have started to urge their employees to stay at home and work remotely where possible in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

However, those who are not used to working from home have had to come up with some novel ways in which to create their office space from the confines of their own home.

To continue reading FREE content

To continue reading
FREE content

For news, offers & events, direct to your inbox, enter your details below

Register

* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.

If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.

Read more about why you need to register.

We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!

However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.

Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.

Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.

Related Content

5 minutes with Virgin Management's People Director
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Virgin | 5 minutes with Virgin Management's People Director

Feature
3 mins read
How should HR be supporting staff in the run up to Brexit?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Change | How should HR be supporting staff in the run up to Brexit?

Insight
4 mins read
2020 employment trends from HR practitioners
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Predictions | 2020 employment trends from HR practitioners

Long Read
7 mins read
Winning the bias battle
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Diversity | Winning the bias battle

Magazine
3 mins read
8 in 10 HR leaders predict HUGE CHANGES to their role
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Transformation | 8 in 10 HR leaders predict HUGE CHANGES to their role

News
3 mins read
Podcast: Office design & employee experience
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | Podcast: Office design & employee experience

Podcast
2 mins read
© 1979-2020 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence