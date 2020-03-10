Coronavirus | Firm takes 'heart-breaking' action as virus hits

Firm takes 'heart-breaking' action as virus hits

Earlier this month, the annual tech, music and film meetup, SXSW, was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, just a week before it was scheduled to start.

The Verge reported that this is the first time that the Austin-based event has been cancelled in its 34-year stint which was largely due to growing public health concerns and increasing numbers of speaker and company drop-outs.

