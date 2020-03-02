Coronavirus | Amazon halts all non-essential employee travel

Amazon halts all non-essential employee travel

As fears around Coronavirus continue to rise – with new cases being announced each day  Amazon has now announced plans to ban non-essential employee travel in the US and internationally.

According to Tech Republic, the ecommerce giant has asked all of its 798,000 staff members to stop all non-essential travel, both domestic and internationally, with immediate effect.

