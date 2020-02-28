Coronavirus | JD Wetherspoon says sick pay rules apply

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
JD Wetherspoon says sick pay rules apply

As fears continue to ramp up as Coronavirus takes hold in many countries, one employer has outlined its new sick pay rules when it comes to the illness.

Pub chain JD Wetherspoon has revealed that staff will receive regular statutory sick pay if they choose to self-isolate, reported the BBC.

To continue reading FREE content

To continue reading
FREE content

For news, offers & events, direct to your inbox, enter your details below

Register

* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.

If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.

Read more about why you need to register.

We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!

However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.

Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.

Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.

Related Content

Tidying up your work life Marie Kondo style
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Productivity | Tidying up your work life Marie Kondo style

Feature
3 mins read
Innovation generation: explaining the HR tech disconnect
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Infographic | Innovation generation: explaining the HR tech disconnect

Insight
1 mins read
Exploring the UK's 'Best Place to Work in 2019'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Anglian Water | Exploring the UK's 'Best Place to Work in 2019'

Long Read
4 mins read
What are the top influencing factors on wellbeing investment?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | What are the top influencing factors on wellbeing investment?

Magazine
3 mins read
1 in 5 Brits quit their job over poor payroll
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Financial wellbeing | 1 in 5 Brits quit their job over poor payroll

News
2 mins read
Podcast: HR's guide to surviving Christmas
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | Podcast: HR's guide to surviving Christmas

Podcast
2 mins read
© 1979-2020 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence