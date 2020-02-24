WeWork hit by £1.5m payoff claims after drug allegations

Corporate culture is important to any business, not just because it helps employees enjoy their working experience more, but it also helps with employer branding and attracting new talent to the business too.
However, real estate firm WeWork has hit headlines after a whistleblower claimed that she was silenced by a £1.5million (two million dollars) cash payment after she threatened to expose an alleged negative culture at the company – one that reportedly included intimate colleague relationships, drugs and discrimination.
* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.
If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.
We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!
However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.
Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.
Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.