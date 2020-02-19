Skills | New visa rules make it 'difficult for employers to operate'

New visa rules make it 'difficult for employers to operate'

Low-skilled foreign workers will not be eligible to receive visas under new post-Brexit rules revealed by the Government today, in a move that Johnson’s cabinet stated is designed to urge employers to ‘move away’ from depending on the ‘cheap labour’ workforce of Europe and invest in retraining and upskilling staff from the UK.

The Home Office stated that both EU and non-EU citizens seeking to come into the UK after the current period of free movement ends on December 31 2020 will be treated equally, and will be required to prove their skill level before being allowed to settle – the BBC reported.

