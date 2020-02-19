Less than 1 in 10 freelancers are prepared for tax rule changes

With news rules surrounding off-payroll legislation set to come into force from April this year, new research has found that less than one in ten freelancers are prepared for the upcoming changes.
New research shared by freelancer career platform UnderPinned revealed that HR practitioners should therefore be preparing freelance workers for the legislation changes in 2020, as the study revealed a worrying number of freelancers were not even aware of what IR35 was.
