Apprenticeships | The 'best career route' revealed

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
The 'best career route' revealed

Apprenticeships have long been considered a fast route for young jobseekers to make it into their chosen career and it seems managers and parents have also dubbed them as the ‘best career route’.

Research of 1,000 individuals released today by AVADO discovered that 68% of parents said they believed apprenticeships were a good career option. In a separate survey of managers, 71% expressed their belief in the value of non-traditional qualifications such as apprenticeships.

To continue reading FREE content

To continue reading
FREE content

For news, offers & events, direct to your inbox, enter your details below

Register

* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.

If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.

Read more about why you need to register.

We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!

However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.

Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.

Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.

Related Content

The Apprentice's Karren Brady reveals top leadership qualities
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The Apprentice | The Apprentice's Karren Brady reveals top leadership qualities

Feature
4 mins read
Getting millennial recruitment right
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Talent management | Getting millennial recruitment right

Insight
3 mins read
Plastic surgery 'the norm' for getting hired in this country
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Appearance | Plastic surgery 'the norm' for getting hired in this country

News
3 mins read
HR on the Grapevine: Flexible working & burnout
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | HR on the Grapevine: Flexible working & burnout

Podcast
1 mins read
The ultimate guide for effective and efficient pre-employment screening
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Screening | The ultimate guide for effective and efficient pre-employment screening

Whitepaper
2 mins read
© 1979-2020 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence