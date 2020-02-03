Salary | HR pay rises despite 'rocky year'

HR pay rises despite 'rocky year'

According to a wealth of new data released by Reed HR, compensation across the HR industry grew last year, despite a generally rocky year for the sector.

Whilst some may assume that compensation for HR specialists has stagnated, from analysis of 7.5million jobs posted since the start of 2016, the research found that salaries in the HR sector grew by an average of 1.9% going into 2020, despite a downturn in the number of roles advertised. This growth has resulted in an average salary across the sector of £45,400, compared to the 2018 figure of £44,600.

