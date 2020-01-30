Alastair Stewart | ITV host resigns after social media furore

ITV host resigns after social media furore

ITV News host Alastair Stewart has stepped down from his role after he was accused of writing a tweet that referred to a black man as an ‘ape’ while quoting Shakespeare – The Telegraph reported.

The 67-year-old broadcaster said in a statement that “it was a misjudgement which I regret” and Stewart’s Twitter account has since been deactivated.

