Salary | Employer 'offers candidate £25k LESS due to age'

Employer 'offers candidate £25k LESS due to age'

A candidate has accused a prospective employer of offering her £25,000 less than her current salary because it would be ‘better aligned to her age’.

Taking to Twitter, user @i0sTalia claimed that the company’s justification for the reduced salary was because they could offer her training and that her “current salary is quite a lot for my age so this would be more aligned.”

