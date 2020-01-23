97% of HR leaders think tech will benefit the function

The effect of technology on the HR industry is undeniable; amongst other significant talking points, automation was a key buzzword at all HR conferences in 2019, with concerns being aired about its influence on the workforce and the potential for a less human-led HR function.
Whilst this area of technological progress may be causing some concern, other technologies have formed a major part of the HR roadmap; 90% of HR professionals stated last year that digital transformation and the integration of HR tech was their top priority for 2019, according to data compiled by Onrec.
