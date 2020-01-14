Evening emails disrupting home life for parents

With 80% of parents currently working in full-time positions, according to PeopleatWork data, it’s HR’s responsibility to ensure that flexible working and leave policies are put in place for those with children. However, according to a new report released by the charity Working Families, more and more parents are feeling the pressure to respond to emails in the evenings.
The 2020 Modern Families Index, in which the data was discovered, found that 44% of the 3,000 polled working parents check their work emails or complete unfinished work outside office hours. Of those that opted to do this, three quarters said that they did not have a choice and that it was expected of them.
