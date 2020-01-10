Podcasts

NEW PODCAST | S2 Ep1: Pay ratio reporting & executive pay

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
S2 Ep1: Pay ratio reporting & executive pay

By 5pm on the third working day of 2020 (January 6), the average FTSE 100 CEO had already taken home the equivalent of what a typical UK worker makes within a year. The research, which was conducted by the CIPD and think-tank The High Pay Centre, revealed some ‘eye-watering’ statistics about the discrepancy in pay between the average FTSE 100 CEO and that of their workers. According to 2018 data, the average FTSE 100 CEO raked in the equivalent of £901 per hour against the hourly wage of £14.37 for the average full-time employee in the UK.

To continue reading FREE content

To continue reading
FREE content

For news, offers & events, direct to your inbox, enter your details below

Register

* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.

If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.

Read more about why you need to register.

We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!

However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.

Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.

Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.

You might also like

FTSE 100 bosses rake in £901 an HOUR
'Fat cat' pay | FTSE 100 bosses rake in £901 an HOUR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
HR leaders held back from working with CEOs
Digitisation | HR leaders held back from working with CEOs
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
REVEALED: Glassdoor's Top CEOs UK 2019
Leader | REVEALED: Glassdoor's Top CEOs UK 2019
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence

Related Content

Slug & Lettuce owner reveals why they let staff dip into pay
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Engagement | Slug & Lettuce owner reveals why they let staff dip into pay

Feature
3 mins read
Heatwaves cause workers to glaze
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Holidays | Heatwaves cause workers to glaze

Insight
4 mins read
Exploring the UK's 'Best Place to Work in 2019'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Anglian Water | Exploring the UK's 'Best Place to Work in 2019'

Long Read
4 mins read
What are the top influencing factors on wellbeing investment?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | What are the top influencing factors on wellbeing investment?

Magazine
3 mins read
MasterChef judge fined for underpaying staff by £6million
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Underpay | MasterChef judge fined for underpaying staff by £6million

News
3 mins read
© 1979-2020 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence