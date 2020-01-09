Communication | The most IRRITATING email lingo revealed

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
The most IRRITATING email lingo revealed

It is likely that every employee will adopt certain traits when it comes to writing an email. Whether it’s peppering emails with exclamation marks, CC-ing irrelevant parties into a chain when they don’t need to be there or using emojis to illustrate expression, every person will have an email style that they resort to.

But this doesn’t mean that those traits aren’t annoying for those on the receiving end. New research from Perkbox Insights delved into the most irritating email habits around, from intimate language to poor punctuation.

To continue reading FREE content

To continue reading
FREE content

For news, offers & events, direct to your inbox, enter your details below

Register

* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.

If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.

Read more about why you need to register.

We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!

However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.

Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.

Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.

EG - 40 Years of Excellence

Related Content

Fujitsu's HRD on adding value during digital disruption
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

HR technology | Fujitsu's HRD on adding value during digital disruption

Feature
4 mins read
Innovation generation: the big HR tech disconnect
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Transformation | Innovation generation: the big HR tech disconnect

Insight
1 mins read
Free up 30% of your team's time
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Productivity | Free up 30% of your team's time

Magazine
6 mins read
Do emojis have a place at work?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Communication | Do emojis have a place at work?

News
4 mins read
© 1979-2020 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence