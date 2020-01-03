Worker had to 'pretend to be gay' to keep job

A worker who was forced to fake his sexuality to keep his job has been awarded £7,840 in sex discrimination damages but is yet to receive the money – Pink News reported.
A tribunal heard that Daniel Hart, who is bisexual, was reportedly forced to fake being gay because he was told that his former boss, Linda Zhang, only wanted to hire gay men and women to sell luxury handbags at the Amon boutique in Gateshead.
