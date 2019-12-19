ONS | UK employment rates continue to remain stable

UK employment rates continue to remain stable

UK employment rates continue to remain stable in the three months to October, despite political uncertainty and the announcement of the general election, which took place last week.

Recent statistics from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) have revealed that the employment rate grew by 0.4% compared to the same period last year, with total employment now standing at 76.2%.

