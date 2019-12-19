TV host feared for job after alarm clock fiasco

Most employees will be late to work at least once in their careers. Whether it’s due to traffic on the roads, rail disruptions or missing a wake-up alarm, sometimes employees are late to work and this can cause issues at work.
Yesterday morning, Good Morning Britain TV host Kate Garraway said she was terrified that she would lose her job after missing her first day back at work.
* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.
If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.
We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!
However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.
Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.
Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.