HR strategy | How to align business performance and employee management

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How to align business performance and employee management

With the market rapidly changing, digital transformation acting and the breadth of HR’s responsibility continuously widening, many HR directors are seeking HR platforms that can help them streamline processes and allow them to get on with the most valuable aspect of their job: managing people.

As such, top performing HR leaders are looking for a solutions provider that can align daily tasks with the business needs. For Gareth McGrane, Head of HR at The Chadwicks Group, he wanted a platform that could align the individual with the business as well as providing necessary data. His choice was CoreHR.

To continue reading FREE content

To continue reading
FREE content

For news, offers & events, direct to your inbox, enter your details below

Register

* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.

If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.

Read more about why you need to register.

We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!

However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.

Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.

Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.

EG - 40 Years of Excellence

Related Content

Fujitsu's HRD on adding value during digital disruption
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

HR technology | Fujitsu's HRD on adding value during digital disruption

Feature
4 mins read
Innovation generation: the big HR tech disconnect
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Transformation | Innovation generation: the big HR tech disconnect

Insight
1 mins read
Free up 30% of your team's time
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Free up 30% of your team's time

Magazine
6 mins read
Employee sacked for sharing Billy Connolly sketch on Facebook
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Social media | Employee sacked for sharing Billy Connolly sketch on Facebook

News
4 mins read
© 1979-2019 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence