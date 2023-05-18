Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started
2 mins read

253,000 new jobs | Promising signs from the labor market as growth bounces back

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Promising signs from the labor market as growth bounces back

Despite growing worry around the current banking crisis and increasing borrowing costs, it seems that the US jobs market is in rude health.

Within the last month, employers added a total of 253,000 jobs according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics – a far stronger performance than analysts predicted, even whilst the Federal Reserve signalled it was ‘getting close’ to pausing its cycle of interest rate rises.

In addition to the creation of new jobs, the unemployment rate across the US fell to 3.4%, returning to a low that beat several decades of higher rates.

Whilst the news reverses the immediate predictions based on recent economic events, The Labor Department’s latest report noted that hiring had been weaker than previously estimated in February and March.

April showed tentative signs of further progress, with wages up 4.4% from a year ago.

However, the long-term financial forecast looks less promising, with many economists reportedly expecting the US economy to fall into recession later this year, noting big slowdowns in key sectors.

This will inevitably slow growth within the hiring sector as firms tighten belts and ramp down expansion plans.

As for which markets were enjoying the effects of the robust jobs growth in April, it was a particularly strong month for professional and business services, while hiring in the healthcare and leisure and hospitality sectors also expanded.

Have you enjoyed this piece?

Upgrade now to become a premium subscriber and get access to exclusive content, not available anywhere else.

Join now

You might also like

Jobs market stable despite Brexit turmoil
ONS | Jobs market stable despite Brexit turmoil
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Be the first to comment.

Recommended

The EU's new AI Act could land recruiters and employers in legal hot water
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Legislation automation | The EU's new AI Act could land recruiters and employers in legal hot water

  • Column
  • 8 mins read
Recruiter exposes 'hack' candidates are using to get past AI recruitment software
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'It's all robotic' | Recruiter exposes 'hack' candidates are using to get past AI recruitment software

  • Feature
  • 5 mins read
The benefits of AI are boundless, so why aren't US workers using it?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Chat GPT | The benefits of AI are boundless, so why aren't US workers using it?

  • News
  • 4 mins read
© 1979-2023 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni

You have used up your content previews.

Create a free myGrapevine account to read the latest HR news and analysis, and personalise your experience.

Sign up
Already have an account?