Religious freedom? | Supreme Court case could set precedence for worker rights

Supreme Court case could set precedence for worker rights

A new case currently being considered in the Supreme Court could well set a precedence for religious freedom that all companies are forced to follow.

An evangelical Christian postal worker took his fight for his refusal to work on Sundays to the US Postal Service this month, and now aims to widen religious rights, along with sparking a debate over what rights religious workers have over the time they spend in work.

The Justices are set to review the case this following week, and hear arguments from the Pennsylvania worker following his employer’s refusal to exempt him from working on Sundays, when he observes the Christian Sabbath.

The worker sued after being refused Sundays off, and was disciplined after repeatedly failing to arrive when assigned Sunday shifts.

If the case rules in the worker’s favour, it could well set a precedence that all businesses are expected to follow, making it far harder to enforce shifts that do not correlate with religious requirements.

"The whole point of religious accommodation is you have to make special or favored arrangements in order to have an inclusive workforce," said Alan Reinach, one of the workers’ attorneys.

Boston University School of Law Employment Law Expert, Michael Harper, told Reuters that a ruling favoring Groff could "give a preference to the religious because they get to stay home on their Sabbath or their day of rest" that would be denied to nonreligious people.

Harper added: "Whenever you depart from neutral standards it creates the potential for greater friction in the workplace."

