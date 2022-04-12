How HR can approach employee stress post-pandemic

In the workplace, it is not uncommon for employees to feel stressed at work. There are many reasons that could contribute to staff feeling more stressed with high workloads, poor management, unrealistic expectations or even financial concerns often cited as top contributors.

Research has pointed towards the big impact that unmanaged workplace stress is having on organisations. For example, IOSH Magazine reported on statistics from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) which found that more than half of Britain’s working days lost in 2019/20 were due to mental ill-health. Additionally, the research found that the rate of self-reported work-related stress, depression or anxiety was 828,000 workers in 2019 – accounting for a whopping 17.9million working days lost.