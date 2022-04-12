How HR can approach employee stress post-pandemic

In the workplace, it is not uncommon for employees to feel stressed at work. There are many reasons that could contribute to staff feeling more stressed with high workloads, poor management, unrealistic expectations or even financial concerns often cited as top contributors.
Research has pointed towards the big impact that unmanaged workplace stress is having on organisations. For example, IOSH Magazine reported on statistics from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) which found that more than half of Britain’s working days lost in 2019/20 were due to mental ill-health. Additionally, the research found that the rate of self-reported work-related stress, depression or anxiety was 828,000 workers in 2019 – accounting for a whopping 17.9million working days lost.
Upgrade to access
This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.
myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.
- Access to exclusive member-only content including:
- The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
- Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
- Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
- Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.