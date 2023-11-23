Electric car maker faces wellbeing crisis as Buffalo factory 'overrun' by bedbugs

Tesla's New York factory in Buffalo has reportedly been overrun by bed bugs, causing disruptions and health concerns among workers.

Reports suggest that the infestation began on October 9, with bed bugs making their way into the workspaces of employees. Despite attempts by management to address the issue using insecticides the problem persists, leading to a series of complaints from affected workers.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has launched an investigation into the Tesla factory in response to multiple calls reporting the bed bug infestation.

OSHA claims to have reached out to the facility's management, but alleged lack of follow-up by the management has raised concerns. It's worth noting that OSHA does not have specific standards for bed bugs in the workplace, but the severity of the situation has prompted an inquiry into the handling of the infestation.

Management at the Tesla factory reportedly employed the use of the insecticide Steri-fab to combat the bed bug outbreak. Steri-fab typically requires 15 minutes to dry, after which it is considered safe for contact.

However, workers have reported ongoing irritation beyond this timeframe. Numerous health issues, including dizziness, throat swelling, nausea, and burning eyes, have been cited by affected employees.

Spanning 1.2million square feet and employing over 1,500 workers, the Buffalo factory faces a significant challenge in managing the widespread infestation. Bed bugs are known to hitchhike from one source to another, often clinging to personal belongings such as backpacks, purses, and furniture.

The expansive nature of the facility has likely contributed to the rapid spread of the infestation.

Anonymous testimonials from workers at the factory reveal the extent of the challenges they are facing.

One employee stated, "Many other workers, including myself, had symptoms of dizziness as well as throat swelling, nausea, and burning eyes."

In response to the situation, OSHA has announced that it will investigate how chemical pesticides, including Steri-fab, are being used at the Tesla factory. The inquiry will assess whether proper protocols were followed in the application of the insecticides and if any deviations from safety standards have contributed to the ongoing issues.