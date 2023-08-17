Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started
3 mins read

Future of working | Will AI be the benefit U.S. workers hope for, or will it be a hindrance?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Will AI be the benefit U.S. workers hope for, or will it be a hindrance?

Having weathered many society and economic storms over the past few years, it seems the U.S. has another key challenge brewing on the horizon – AI. Its impact on American workers remains a complex terrain that demands proactive adaptation from all involved in working life.

Generative AI, though still largely in its infancy according to the world’s leading tech gurus, is advancing at the speed of sound. Leaders such as Bill Gates and Elon Musk have noted publicly that is has the potential to influence every facet of business and the economy.

However, its impact on the American workforce, while potentially positive, requires strategic intervention to ensure that the overall outcome is favorable for workers.

McKinsey's analysis anticipates that by 2030, the introduction of generative AI will hasten automation, potentially leading to the automation of activities accounting for 30% of U.S. working hours—a considerable rise from the pre-generative AI figure of 21%.

Read more from us
HR should 'lean in' to AI to ensure 'ethical & responsible' use in the workplace

'Be curious' | HR should 'lean in' to AI to ensure 'ethical & responsible' use in the workplace

While the researchers remain optimistic about the emergence of high-skilled and well-paid jobs, particularly in fields like healthcare, STEM and professional services, they acknowledge that adaptation is key.

The shift could lead to increased job displacement, primarily impacting lower-wage workers and those without a college degree. Notably, workers earning less than $38,200 annually may be 14 times more likely to require occupational shifts compared to their higher-paid counterparts.

The ongoing trend of resilience among US workers, demonstrated by the 8.6million occupational transitions during the pandemic, is commendable. However, McKinsey stresses that proactive measures are required to ensure the continuation of such resilience.

Investments in workforce development, re-training, and education are crucial to equip the labor force with the necessary skills for the evolving job landscape.

What people leaders need to know about the future of HR
Read more from us

Microchipped staff & more AI? | What people leaders need to know about the future of HR

Generative AI also holds the potential to significantly enhance productivity, a benefit that could be vital for the U.S. economy's growth.

By coupling the technology with efficient redeployment strategies, labor productivity could see an increase of 0.5 to 0.9 percentage points annually, potentially contributing to three per cent to four per cent annual GDP growth.

The manufacturing sector is a notable example of this potential. With around 36% of working hours susceptible to automation, McKinsey suggests that the shortage of almost 700,000 workers in this sector could be partially addressed through investments in initiatives like the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act.

Such investments could create demand for higher-skilled roles, transforming the sector's workforce into more tech-centric roles.

To capitalize on the benefits of generative AI, concerted efforts from workers, employers, and Government entities are required.

Adaptation through reskilling, promoting learn-as-you-earn programs, recruiting from underrepresented demographics, and hiring based on skills and potential can be instrumental in ensuring a successful transition into the generative A.I.-influenced job landscape.

While challenges exist, the transformative potential of generative AI is here to stay, so collaboration and serious ideation on the future of work is absolutely essential if the US is to make the best of this paradigm shift.

Have you enjoyed this piece?

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.

Join now

You might also like

What people leaders need to know about the future of HR
Microchipped staff & more AI? | What people leaders need to know about the future of HR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
HR should 'lean in' to AI to ensure 'ethical & responsible' use in the workplace
'Be curious' | HR should 'lean in' to AI to ensure 'ethical & responsible' use in the workplace
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
From AI to inclusive hiring, are we seeing the death of hard skills?
The future of work | From AI to inclusive hiring, are we seeing the death of hard skills?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Be the first to comment.

© 1979-2023 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni

You are currently previewing this article.

This is the last preview available to you for 30 days.

To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.

Sign up
Already have an account?