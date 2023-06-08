Is being 'woke' bad for business?

In an era of heightened social awareness and increased calls for corporate responsibility, the concept of being "woke" has become a divisive topic in the business world.

The issue is perhaps heightened by the celebration of Pride Month in June, when many organisations such as Apple, Google and Sony, among innumerable others, have been outspoken about their support for the LGBTQ community, a key proponent of many DE&I agendas.

And whilst showing support for these demographics is largely celebrated both in and out of working life, a strong vein of support has also risen for those who are actively against what they perceive to be the ‘woke’ agenda.

While some argue that embracing social issues is necessary for companies to stay relevant and attract younger consumers, others, like Senator Josh Hawley for example, assert that corporate ‘woke’ agendas pose a threat to the American worker.

In a recent interview with FOX News, Hawley said the DE&I agenda is "against the American people" and "against the American worker”.

“I think that these companies have thought for years they can just take everyday working people for granted," the Missouri Senator continued. “Corporations have gotten rid of Americans in their workforce and shipped their jobs overseas. And now they try to sell these products to Americans in working families. They expect us just to swallow their radical ideological agenda," he continued.

It’s true that, over the past few years, many companies have taken public stances on social and political issues, aligning their brands with causes such as climate change, racial justice, and gender equality.

These actions are often seen as to appeal to socially conscious consumers and gain their loyalty, whilst many may argue that in many cases, brands are simply aligning themselves with a more equality-driven representation of their key stakeholders.

However, critics, including Senator Hawley, raise concerns about the potential negative consequences of such corporate activism.

They argue that companies prioritizing social causes may neglect the interests of their employees and shareholders, focusing instead on ‘virtue signalling’ and maintaining a positive public image.

Some critics also express scepticism about the authenticity of corporate support for these causes, questioning whether it genuinely reflects a commitment to change or simply serves as a marketing strategy.

And whilst support for less represented demographics is undoubtedly key for the HR agenda, the concept of tokenism is clearly an important talking point. For many, the idea of hollow support for communities, whilst demonstrating no real action, may serve to alienate both equality-minded stakeholders, and those opposed to such agendas.

Companies must navigate these challenges carefully, ensuring that their initiatives align with their core values and genuinely benefit their stakeholders. It is crucial for businesses to engage in thoughtful dialogue with employees, customers, and shareholders to gauge their perspectives and concerns.

By conducting comprehensive stakeholder analyses, companies can better understand their target audience and make informed decisions regarding their social initiatives.

Ultimately, using the now heavily weighted term ‘woke’ only serves to disrupt a serious conversation about supporting the communities that reside both inside and outside of our corporate cultures.

In this sense, instead focusing on striking the right balance between social responsibility and business objectives is crucial for organizations to ensure they are genuinely effecting change while also addressing the concerns of their employees and shareholders.

Businesses that approach social issues authentically and thoughtfully are more likely to thrive in an increasingly conscious and discerning consumer landscape, whichever side of the ‘woke’ debate that they fall on.